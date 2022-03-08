Tue, Mar 08, 2022 @ 08:14 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 124.38; (P) 125.17; (R1) 125.93; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral with a temporary low formed at 124.37. Some consolidations could be seen but upside should be limited by 127.90 support turned resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, break of 124.37 will resume the decline from 133.13 to 121.94 medium term fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole rise from 114.42 (2020 low) has completed 134.11 already. Fall from there is developing into a medium term down trend. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94. On the upside, firm break of 127.36 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.