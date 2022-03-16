<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.16; (P) 129.60; (R1) 129.91; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains mildly on the upside and outlook is unchanged. With break of 55 day EMA, the corrective pattern from 134.11 might have completed at 124.37 already. Further rise should be seen to 133.13/134.11 resistance zone. This will now be the mildly favored case as long as 127.40 minor support holds. Nevertheless, break of 127.40 will bring retest of 124.37 instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains neutral for now. Price actions from 134.11 are so far still seen as a corrective pattern. That is, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in favor to resume at a later stage. But before that, the corrective pattern from 134.11 could still extend further, sideway or downward. In the latter case, break of of 124.37 will target 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94.