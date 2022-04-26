<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.08; (P) 137.65; (R1) 138.80; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as correction from 139.99 is extending. Downside should be contained by 134.33 support to bring up trend resumption. On the upside, break of 139.99 will resume larger up trend to 144.06 projection level next. However, sustained break of 134.33 will dampen this bullish case and bring deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06. In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 124.37 support holds, in case of deep pull back.