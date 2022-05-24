<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 135.34; (P) 136.07; (R1) 137.48; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Corrective pattern from 139.99 could still extend lower. On the downside, break of 132.63 will resume the fall and target 61.8% retracement of 124.37 to 139.99 at 130.33. On the upside, break of 138.33 will indicate that the correction has completed, and bring retest of 139.99 high next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06. In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 124.37 support holds, in case of deep pull back.