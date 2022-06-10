<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.97; (P) 143.08; (R1) 143.80; More….

With a temporary top formed at 144.23, intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral for consolidations. Downside of retreat should be contained by 139.99 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 144.23 will resumer larger up trend to 100% projection of 124.37 to 139.99 from 132.63 at 148.25.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06. Firm break there will indicate upside acceleration and target 149.76 long term resistance (2014 high). In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 132.63 support holds, in case of deep pull back.