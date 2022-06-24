Fri, Jun 24, 2022 @ 09:36 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.96; (P) 142.48; (R1) 143.53; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is mildly on the downside at this point. Current fall is viewed as the third leg of the consolidation from 144.23. Deeper decline could be seen to 137.83 support. On the upside, decisive break of 144.23 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Sustained trading above 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06 will indicate upside acceleration and target 149.76 long term resistance (2014 high). In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 132.63 support holds, in case of deep pull back.

