Daily Pivots: (S1) 137.78; (P) 138.42; (R1) 138.86; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the downside at this point. An important top might be formed at 144.26 after rejection by 144.06 long term fibonacci level. Deeper fall would be seen to 132.63 support for confirmation. On the upside, above 139.78 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Sustained trading above 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06 will indicate upside acceleration and target 149.76 long term resistance (2014 high). In any case, outlook will remain bullish as long as 132.63 support holds, in case of deep pull back.