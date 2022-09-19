<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.61; (P) 143.07; (R1)143.63; More….

EUR/JPY is staying in consolidation from 145.62 and intraday bias remains neutral. Deeper pull back cannot be ruled out. But downside should be contained above 138.38 resistance turned support bring another rally. On the upside, decisive break of 145.62 will pave the way to 149.76 long term resistance, and then 100% projection of 124.37 to 144.26 from 133.38 at 153.27.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Further rally is in favor as long as 133.38 support holds. Next target is 149.76 (2015 high). However, sustained break of 133.38 will be a sign of medium term bearish reversal and turn focus to 124.37 support for confirmation.