Wed, Nov 23, 2022 @ 10:15 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.02; (P) 145.37; (R1) 145.83; More….

As EUR/JPY’s recovery from 142.54 extends, focus is back on 147.09 minor resistance. As noted before, correction from 148.38 might have completed at 142.54. Break of 147.09 resistance will indicate that larger up trend is ready to resume through 148.38 high. However, break of 144.32 minor support will dampen this case and bring retest of 142.54 support instead.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of medium term topping yet. Up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 148.38 to 149.76 (2014 high). However, break of 137.32 support argue that a medium term correction has already started to correct the whole up trend from 114.42.

