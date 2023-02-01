<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.83; (P) 141.23; (R1) 141.70; More….

EUR/JPY is still bounded in range of 137.37/142.84 and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 137.37 will resume the whole decline from 148.38 to 135.40 fibonacci level next. However, firm break of 142.84 will argue that the correction from 148.38 has completed, and bring stronger rise back to 146.71 resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 138.81) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, firm break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40. Sustained break there will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 127.39.