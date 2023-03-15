Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 12:40 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.92; (P) 143.67; (R1) 144.79; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 145.55 resistance will resume the rise from 137.37. That would also revive the case that correction from 148.38 has completed. Bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 148.38 high. On the downside, however, break of 141.36 will bring another decline to 139.54 support.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 139.54) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, firm break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40. Sustained break there will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 127.39.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Making Use of Your Demo Account

Exchange Rate on Forex

The Complete Guide to Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

The Relationship Between Crude Oil And CAD

Thinking in Probabilities

How to Use Pivot Points

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.