Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.30; (P) 141.73; (R1) 142.40; More….

Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. Risk remains on the downside as long as 143.61 resistance holds. Break of 138.81 will affirm the bearish case that fall from 145.55 is a leg inside the whole corrective decline from 148.38. Next target is 137.37 low, and then 135.40 fibonacci level. However, break of 143.61 will dampen the bearish case and bring stronger rise to 145.55 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 139.58) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, sustained break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40. Decisive break there will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 127.39.