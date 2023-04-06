<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.41; (P) 143.43; (R1) 144.18; More….

EUR/JPY’s break of 143.12 support argues that rise from 138.81 has completed at 145.66. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 142.80) will target 138.81 support. On the upside, break of 145.66 will resume recent rebound from 137.37 instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 week EMA (now at 139.78) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. However, sustained break of 55 week EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40. Decisive break there will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 127.39.