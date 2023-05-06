EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY’s pull back from 151.60 extended lower last week, but recovered ahead of 146.85 support. Initial bias stays neutral this week first, and outlook stays bullish. On the upside, break of 151.60 will resume larger up trend to 153.64 projection level. Nevertheless, firm break of 146.85 will confirm short term topping and turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, current development indicates that rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 153.64. Sustained break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 162.82. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 138.81 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the long term picture, break of 149.76 (2014 high) argues that whole up trend form 94.11 (2012 low) is resuming. Sustained trading above 149.76 will pave the way to 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 109.03 at 164.68, which is close to 169.96 (2008 high).