Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.90; (P) 154.79; (R1) 155.39; More….

EUR/JPY’s fall from 157.99 is in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside. Sustained trading below 154.03 support will argue that it’s at least correcting the whole rise from 139.05. Deeper fall would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 152.28). On the upside, above 155.66 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. Nevertheless, sustained break of 151.60 will argue that larger correction is already underway.