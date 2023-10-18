<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.73; (P) 158.18; (R1) 158.89; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. Outlook is also unchanged that correction from 159.75 should have completed at 154.32. Above 158.60 will resume the rise from 154.32 and target 159.75 high. However, break of 156.50 will dampen this view, and bring another fall to extend the corrective pattern from 159.75.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 159.75 are views as a corrective pattern. As long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to continue through 159.75 at a later stage. Nevertheless, firm break of 151.39 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper correction.