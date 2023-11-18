EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY’s up trend continued to as high as 164.29 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week first, and some more consolidations could be seen. Downside of retreat should be contained well above 159.75 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 164.29 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 139.05 to 159.75 from 154.32 at 167.11.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). On the downside, break of 159.75 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, rise from 109.03 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high).