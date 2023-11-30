<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.24; (P) 161.75; (R1) 162.00; More….

EUR/JPY is extending the corrective fall from 164.29 and intraday bias remains on the downside. Deeper decline would be seen to 100% projection of 164.29 tot 161.22 from 163.77 at 160.63 and possibly below. But strong support should be seen from 159.75 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 162.24 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). On the downside, break of 159.75 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pullback.