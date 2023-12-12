<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.26; (P) 156.98; (R1) 158.04; More..

While EUR/JPY’s recovery from 153.15 could extend higher, upside should be limited below 158.36 minor resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, below 155.98 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 153.15. Break of 153.15 and sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 139.05 to 164.29 at 154.64 will target 61.8% retracement at 148.69 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.