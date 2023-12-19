<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.11; (P) 155.71; (R1) 156.59; More..

EUR/JPY’s breach of 157.67 resistance suggest that rebound from 153.15 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 55 D EMA (now at 159.00). On the downside, break of 153.15 will resume whole fall from 164.39 to 61.8% retracement of 139.05 to 164.29 at 148.69.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.