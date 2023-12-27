Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.71; (P) 157.04; (R1) 157.54; More..

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral for the moment and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, above 158.55 will resume the rebound from 153.15 through 55 D EMA (now at 158.68). On the downside, break of 153.15 will resume whole fall from 164.39 to 61.8% retracement of 139.05 to 164.29 at 148.69.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.