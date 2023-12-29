Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.71; (P) 156.59; (R1) 157.34; More..

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as range trading continues inside 153.15/158.55. On the upside, above 158.55 will resume the rebound from 153.15. On the downside, break of 153.15 will resume whole fall from 164.39 to 61.8% retracement of 139.05 to 164.29 at 148.69.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.