Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.54; (P) 161.77; (R1) 162.05; More…

EUR/JPY’s rally is in progress even though upside momentum is not too convincing. Intraday bias stays on the upside. Rise from 153.15 should target a retest on 164.29 high. On the downside, however, below 161.46 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).