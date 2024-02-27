Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.83; (P) 163.27; (R1) 163.99; More…

EUR/JPY’s rally resumed by breaking 163.45 temporary top and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally would be seen to 164.29 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, below 1`62.55 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).