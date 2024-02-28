Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.92; (P) 163.22; (R1) 163.55; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral gain with current retreat. On the upside, above 163.70 will resume the rise from 153.15 to 164.29 high. However, considering loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD, break of 162.55 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).