Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.38; (P) 162.67; (R1) 163.14; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is back on the downside with break of 161.67 support. Price actions from 163.70 could be a correction to the rally from 153.15, or reversing the whole move. In either case, deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 153.15 to 163.70 at 159.66. Sustained break of 159.66 will affirm the latter case and target 61.8% retracement at 157.18. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 163.70 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 which could still be extending. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).