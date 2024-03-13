Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.54; (P) 161.08; (R1) 161.88; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral at this point. On the downside, below 160.20 will resume the fall from 163.70 to 38.2% retracement of 153.15 to 163.70 at 159.66. Sustained break there will indicate that fall from 163.70 is reversing whole rise from 153.13, and target 61.8% retracement at 157.18. On the upside, though, above 162.16 minor resistance will retain near term bullishness, and bring retest of 163.70.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 which could still be extending. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).