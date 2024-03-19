Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.86; (P) 162.27; (R1) 162.59; More…

EUR/JPY’s rally from 160.20 accelerates higher today and intraday bias stays on the upside for 163.70 resistance. Decisive break there will resume larger rally from 153.15 for 164.29 high. On the downside, below 161.94 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 160.20 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 which could still be extending. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).