Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.51; (P) 163.96; (R1) 164.85; More

Breach of 164.40 resistance argues that EUR/JPY’s pull back from 165.33 has completed at 162.59 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 165.33. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 162.59 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

