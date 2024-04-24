Daily Pivots: (S1) 164.98; (P) 165.36; (R1) 166.09; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current up trend should target 169.96 key resistance next. On the downside, break of 164.39 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 162.26 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.