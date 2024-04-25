Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.67; (P) 165.95; (R1) 166.50; More…

EUR/JPY’s up trend continues to as high as 166.78 so far. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 168.72 projection level next. On the downside, below 165.41 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 168.72, or even further to 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 162.26 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.