Thu, May 02, 2024 @ 10:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.45; (P) 166.06; (R1) 168.06; More

EUR/JPY’s fall from 171.58 resumed and dipped to 164.04 but quickly recovered. Further fall is now in favor as long as 168.64 resistance holds, as a correction to rise from 153.15. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 163.94) will target 61.8% retracement of 153.15 to 171.58 at 160.19.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Decisive break of 169.96 (2008 high) will pave the way to 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.39. On the downside, break of 162.26 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.