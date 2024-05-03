Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.57; (P) 165.48; (R1) 166.73; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the downside. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 163.94) will extend the fall from 171.58, as a correction to rise from 153.15, to 61.8% retracement of 153.15 to 171.58 at 160.19. On the upside, above 167.37 will turn bias neutral and set up the range for sideway consolidations.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Decisive break of 169.96 (2008 high) will pave the way to 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.39. On the downside, break of 162.26 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.