Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 55 4H EMA (now at 166.084) will bring stronger rebound towards 168.64 resistance. On the downside, break of 164.01, and sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 164.06) will extend the fall from 171.58 to 61.8% retracement of 153.15 to 171.58 at 160.19.

In the bigger picture, a medium top could be formed at 171.58 after brief breach of 169.96 (2008 high). As long as 55 W EMA (now at 157.82) holds, fall from there is seen as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.