Daily Pivots: (S1) 167.83; (P) 168.37; (R1) 169.41; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 169.38 will resume the rebound from 162.26. As the second leg of the corrective pattern from 171.58, this rise should target 171.58 next. On the downside, break of 166.73 support will argue that corrective pattern from 171.58 has started the third leg. Deeper fall would then be seen back to 164.01 support and below.

In the bigger picture, a medium top could be formed at 171.58 after brief breach of 169.96 (2008 high). As long as 55 W EMA (now at 157.89) holds, fall from there is seen as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.