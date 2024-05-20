Daily Pivots: (S1) 168.87; (P) 169.10; (R1) 169.42; More…

EUR/JPY’s rise from 1.6401 resumed by breaking 169.38 and intraday bias is back on the upside. This rally, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 171.58, should target this high next. On the downside, break of 167.31 support should turn bias back to the downside to start the third leg towards 164.01.

In the bigger picture, a medium top could be formed at 171.58 after brief breach of 169.96 (2008 high). As long as 55 W EMA (now at 158.30) holds, fall from there is seen as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.