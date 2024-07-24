Daily Pivots: (S1) 168.13; (P) 169.61; (R1) 170.38; More…

EUR/JPY’s fall from 175.41 resumed after brief consolidations and dives to as low as 167.42 so far. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 153.15 to 175.41 at 166.90. Some support could be seen there to bring rebound, on first attempt. But break of 169.98 support turned resistance is needed to signal short term bottoming. Firm break of 166.90 will pave the way to medium term channel support (now at 165.46).

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 164.29 resistance turned support holds. Long term up trend is still in favor to continue through 175.41 at a later stage. However, firm break of 164.29 will be a strong sign of bearish trend reversal.