Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.76; (P) 163.65; (R1) 165.29; More…

EUR/JPY’s fall from 175.41 is in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside. This decline should be a larger scale correction and should target 155.91 fibonacci level next. On the upside, break of 167.93 resistance is needed to confirm short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, break of 164.29 resistance turned support indicates that fall from 175.41 medium term top is at least correcting the rise from 124.73, with risk of bearish trend reversal. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 124.37 to 175.41 at 155.91. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 169.17) holds, even in case of strong rebound.