Fri, Aug 02, 2024 @ 08:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.76; (P) 163.65; (R1) 165.29; More

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 175.41 should target 155.91 fibonacci level next. On the upside, above 163.41 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, break of 164.29 resistance turned support indicates that fall from 175.41 medium term top is at least correcting the rise from 124.73, with risk of bearish trend reversal. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 124.37 to 175.41 at 155.91. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 168.85) holds, even in case of strong rebound.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Gold Trade Specifications Every Trader Must Know

What is the US Nonfarm Payrolls or NFP?

Times To Trade

Approaching Money Management

Should You Let Your Trades Stop Out?

Introducing: Forex Swing Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.