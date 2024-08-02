Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.76; (P) 163.65; (R1) 165.29; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 175.41 should target 155.91 fibonacci level next. On the upside, above 163.41 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, break of 164.29 resistance turned support indicates that fall from 175.41 medium term top is at least correcting the rise from 124.73, with risk of bearish trend reversal. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 124.37 to 175.41 at 155.91. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 168.85) holds, even in case of strong rebound.