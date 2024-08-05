Mon, Aug 05, 2024 @ 13:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.20; (P) 160.40; (R1) 161.09; More

EUR/JPY’s decline continues today and breached 155.91 fibonacci level. There is no sign of bottoming yet and intraday bias remains on the downside. Next target is 153.15 support. On the upside, above 159.69 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, fall from 175.41 medium term top is at least correcting the rise from 124.73, with risk of bearish trend reversal. 38.2% retracement of 124.37 to 175.41 at 155.91 is already met. Firm break of 153.15 will target 139.05/148.38 support zone. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 161.79) holds, even in case of strong rebound.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.