Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.65; (P) 159.39; (R1) 160.67; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral with current recovery. Outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 154.40 might have completed with three waves to 163.47 already. Risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 163.47 resistance holds. Below 158.09 will target 154.40/155.14 support zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.