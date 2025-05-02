Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.52; (P) 163.49; (R1) 165.18; More…

EUR/JPY’s break of 164.16 indicates resumption of whole rise from 154.77. Intraday bias is now on the upside for 100% projection of 154.77 to 164.16 from 158.27 at 167.66. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 161.68 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.