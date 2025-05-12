Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.12; (P) 163.57; (R1) 163.99; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral first, but further rally is in favor with 161.57 support intact. On the upside, break of 164.61 will resume the rally from 154.77 to 166.67 resistance next. However, firm break of 161.57 support will indicate near term reversal and target 158.27 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.