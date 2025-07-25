Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.98; (P) 172.45; (R1) 173.15; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Consolidations from 173.21 could still extend with another falling leg. But overall, with 170.78 support intact, further rally is expected. On the upside, break of 173.21 will target 138.2% projection of 154.77 to 164.16 from 161.06 at 174.03. Break there will bring retest of 175.41 high. Nevertheless, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 170.78 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 (2024 high) are seen as correction to up trend from 114.42 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 175.41 will confirm long term up trend resumption.