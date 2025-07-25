Fri, Jul 25, 2025 @ 07:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.98; (P) 172.45; (R1) 173.15; More

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Consolidations from 173.21 could still extend with another falling leg. But overall, with 170.78 support intact, further rally is expected. On the upside, break of 173.21 will target 138.2% projection of 154.77 to 164.16 from 161.06 at 174.03. Break there will bring retest of 175.41 high. Nevertheless, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 170.78 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 (2024 high) are seen as correction to up trend from 114.42 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 175.41 will confirm long term up trend resumption.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.