Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, above 172.99 will resume the rebound from 169.69 to retest 173.87 high. On the downside, however, firm break of 170.94 will suggest that the corrective pattern from 173.87 has started the third leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 169.69 support, and possibly below. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 161.06 to 173.87 at 168.97 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, considering current strong momentum as seen in the rally from 154.77, corrective pattern from 175.41 could have already completed. Decisive break of 154.77 will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, rejection by 175.41, followed by firm break of 55 D EMA (now at 169.95) will delay this bullish case.