Daily Pivots: (S1) 172.70; (P) 173.07; (R1) 173.65;

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral and further rise is in favor as long as 172.11 support holds. On the upside, firm break of 173.87/8 will resume the rally from 154.77 to retest 175.41 high. However, break of 172.11 will extend the corrective pattern from 173.87 with another fall. Bias will be back to the downside for 171.09 support first.

In the bigger picture, current rally from 154.77 is still tentatively seen as resuming the larger up trend. Firm break of 175.41 (2024 high) will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 161.06 to 173.87 at 168.97 will delay this bullish case, and probably extend the correction from 175.41 with another fall.