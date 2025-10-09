EUR/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 177.03; (P) 177.44; (R1) 177.99; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral first with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen below 177.91 temporary top. Downside should be contained above 175.03 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 177.91 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 172.24 at 180.15 next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is resuming with break of 175.41 (2024 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 166.82) holds, even in case of deep pullback.