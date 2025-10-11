EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s up trend resumed last week and surged to as high as 177.91, but retreated sharply since then. Though, downside is contained above 175.03 resistance turned support. Initial bias stays neutral this week and another rise remains in favor. On the upside, break of 177.91 will target 61.8% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 172.24 at 180.15 next. However, firm break of 175.03 will confirm short term topping and bring deeper fall back to 172.24 support.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Firm break of 172.24 support will suggests that it has turned into consolidations again. But still, outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 166.82) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 94.11 (2021 low) is in progress. Next target is 138.2% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 (2014 high) from 114.42 (2020 low) at 191.32. This will remain the favored case as long as 154.77 support holds.