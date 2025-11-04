Daily Pivots: (S1) 177.27; (P) 177.63; (R1) 178.01; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral and further rise is expected with 174.80 support intact. On the upside, break of 178.80 will extend the up trend to 61.8% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 172.24 at 180.15 next. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 176.60 will confirm short term topping, and bring deeper correction to 174.80 support instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Firm break of 172.24 support will suggests that it has turned into consolidations again. But still, outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 167.87) holds, even in case of deep pullback.