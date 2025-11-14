Fri, Nov 14, 2025 @ 05:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Action Forex
By Action Forex

Daily Pivots: (S1) 179.37; (P) 179.65; (R1) 180.08; More

EUR/JPY’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Current up trend should target 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90 next. On the downside, below 179.19 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 175.67 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 168.56) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.