Daily Pivots: (S1) 179.37; (P) 179.65; (R1) 180.08; More…

EUR/JPY’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Current up trend should target 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90 next. On the downside, below 179.19 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 175.67 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 168.56) holds, even in case of deep pullback.